The Kevin Gray-trained Piriaka cleared maiden company yesterday when running down short-priced favourite Lincoln Hanover to win the Merrylees Hotel 1200 at Woodville.

Jumping from barrier two, the three-year-old filly was beaten for early speed and sat just off the pace in fifth position throughout.

Stable apprentice Holly Andrew kept her composure aboard the daughter of Tartan Bearer, biding her time before unleashing her charge down the straight where she was able to run home late to get the better of Lincoln Hanover by a neck.

Gray was pleased with Andrew's ride and said he is looking forward to campaigning his filly over sprint distances in the coming months.

"It was a very good ride today," Gray said. "She's been a bit unlucky in a couple of starts and she's only a pony.

"I am very pleased for (owners) Paul McGlade and the Taumaranui Racing Club and the syndicate up there."

Andrew was just as pleased with the result. "There was more speed than I expected," she said. "I wanted to sit third or fourth, but it didn't work out that way.

"I didn't panic, I knew she is tough and she could fight in the finish."

- NZ Racing Desk