All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi has announced he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2021.

24-year-old Tahuriorangi, a product of Rotorua Boys' High School, has long been recognised as a talented player with an exceptional pass. Tahuriorangi headed south to New Plymouth making his provincial debut in 2015 for Taranaki following the success of the New Zealand Under 20's campaign.

Tahuriorangi made his Chiefs and All Blacks debut in 2018, two years after his Super Rugby debut in 2016. He has played three times for the All Blacks, more than 30 Super Rugby games for the Chiefs and 31 matches for Taranaki.

Tahuriorangi said he felt it was best for both himself and his whanau to continue to play for the Chiefs and hopefully also look to again play for the All Blacks.

"It was an easy decision for me and my partner to make. My whanau are exceptionally important to me and I'm looking forward to having them continue with me on this journey," he said.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said he is looking forward to seeing Tahuriorangi continue to develop his game.

"Te Toiroa made a really good start in his debut season with the All Blacks, and he now has to continue to develop his game at both Investec Super Rugby and international level. We look forward to watching him and his game grow even further over the next few seasons," Hansen said.