It's just about last rites time for the 2019 Warriors, with two thirds of the season left.

A Sydney Telegraph headline reckoned "Warriors on Life support" following the disastrous 18 - 36 defeat against the Newcastle Knights in Auckland.

The Telegraph described the Warriors' season as "already on shaky ground" after just two wins from eight rounds - their worst start since 2013.

"They had their chances to win this game but too many errors at crucial times just ruined any hope.

Advertisement

"Stuck on four competition points, it is going to be a tough road back....it was their fourth straight defeat and leaves their top eight chances on life support after eight rounds."

"At least next week they get Kodi Nikorima but coach Stephen Kearney said the former Brisbane halfback's arrival will mean nothing if the rest of the Warriors don't change their ways."

NRL.com claimed: "The club debut of Kodi Nikorima now can't come soon enough for the Warriors, who failed to score more than 18 points for the third week in a row.

"The problems may get worse yet for the Warriors, with lock Lachlan Burr placed on report for a lifting tackle in the first half."

After the Warriors pack was steamrolled by the David Klemmer-inspired Knights, coach Steve Kearney admitted to the Radio Sport Breakfast "they beat us up".

"Physically they dominated the middle third of the field" he said.

"We don't have those big guys - what we have is skill. It worked well for us last year."

Kearney said that captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who had a quiet game, "willed himself to play" as he tried to shake off the hamstring problem which kept him out of the previous round.

Warriors over first eight games

2018 -

Six wins, two defeats - Finished eighth

2017 -

Three wins, five defeats - Finished 13th

2016 -

Three wins, five defeats - Finished 10th

2015 -

Three wins, five defeats - Finished 13th

2014 -

Three wins, five defeats - Finished 9th

2013 -

Two wins, six defeats - Finished 11th

2012 -

Three wins, five defeats - Finished 14th

2011 -

Four wins, four defeats - Losing finalists

2010 -

Three wins, five defeats - Finished fifth

2009 -

Three wins, four defeats, one draw - Finished 14th