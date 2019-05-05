Country House's stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby paid off big as a 65-1 long shot.

The chestnut colt with Flavien Prat aboard paid US$132.40 for a US$2 bet, the second-highest payout in Derby history.

Code of Honor returned US$15.20 for second while Tacitus paid US$5.60 for third.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the race by 1 lengths with a time of 2:03.93 over 1 miles. But both the margin and time were wiped out by his disqualification.

Advertisement

The colt became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history.

Country House's victory was only the second in seven career starts. His first win came on January 17 at Gulfstream Park.

Country House's victory followed an objection that Maximum Security interfered with the path of several horses.

Maximum Security had appeared to win the 145th Derby by 1 lengths in the mud after taking control out of the final turn. The objection was filed and stewards took about 20 minutes reviewing the race from several angles before declaring Country House the winner. Jockey Flavien Prat then celebrated as the finish was announced to the shocked crowd of 157,729.

The surprising flip threw a few bettors into a frenzy, too. Some who had wagered on Country House to win tossed away their tickets at the finish, only to then scramble to the ground at Churchill Downs, frantically searching for their betting slips.

Bill Mott, trainer of Country House, said winning via disqualification was bittersweet but he defended the stewards' decision to disqualify Maximum Security. Heavy rain had caused the main dirt track at Churchill Downs to be downgraded from fast to sloppy for the Derby. Rain fell harder as race time grew closer making for a tough trek for the handlers and connections as they marched from the backside barn area around to the front stretch.

An off track was nothing new for Maximum Security, the 4-1 favourite. The unbeaten colt earned the second of his four victories by 6 lengths in a muddy six-furlong race at Gulfstream Park on January 24. He entered the Derby with a 3-length win in the Florida Derby on March 30. Gary West, who owns Maximum Security with his wife, Mary, indicated they may pursue an appeal.

"I think this is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing," he said. "And not just because it's our horse." The victory was worth US$1.8 million; Maximum Security earned nothing since only the top five finishers are paid.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.

- AP