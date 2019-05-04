Napier City Rovers have bounced back straight into a winning habit today following a gut-wrenching defeat to Western Suburbs last Sunday but they didn't have it all their way.

The Thirsty Whale-sponsored Blues were characteristically down 1-0 at halftime to Miramar Rangers but hit the highway with three points thanks to a brace from striker Martin Bueno Wellington, in round seven of the Central League match at David Farrington Park, Wellington.

Table-topping Blues assistant coach Stu James said the hosts were predictably stronger than their seventh place on the 10-team table suggested with the return of four Team Wellington players.

"We were sluggish in the first half," said James of ideal autumn conditions at the park. "I think it was the long bus trip which took us all of first half to get going."

He felt the visitors seemed to find more time to play, bringing the ball down more to dictate terms.

It was Miramar Rangers who reminded the Rovers it was their turf and they would have to toil for any points when wing back Fin Moore made the visitors pay in the 40th minute after the Blues midfield lost possession that yielded a through ball for the 1-0 lead.

"We told them don't panic," said James of captain Fergus Neil and his men. "They are talented so all they have to do is to believe in themselves and just get the ball down rather than going direct."

The pep talk worked because last season's golden boot, Bueno, levelled terms, 1-1, when he drew a foul in the 18m box to plant the ball into the net from the ensuing kick from the spot.

The Uruguayan extended the lead to 2-1 after earning a freekick before curling the ball above the wall to beat the goal keeper as well in the 77th minute to finish with 11 goals so far this winter.

"We're still not clinical enough but we're still creating opportunities, if not taking them," James said although emphasising the goals came form set pieces rather than the field.

A lippy Hastings-born striker Angus Kilkolly had an early shower when referee Peter Minnel, of Wellington, saw red after the Team Wellington player picked up his first yellow for dissent in the first half and then a second one for his verbal serving to the whistle blower when his appeal for a penalty kick fell on deaf ears in the 80th minute.

"He appealed for a penalty after going down," he said. "He got up and gave the referee a serving who then sent him off."

Robertson picked up a yellow card within five minutes of the game kicking off owing to two robust challenges, said James, and so did fellow centreback Kaeden Atkins.

Assistant coach Stu James was extremely proud of the Napier City Rovers team after their 7am trip down to Wellington to pick up three points from Miramar Rangers today. Photo/file

James was proud of the Blues because it wasn't an easy gig to board the bus at 7am for a 2.30pm kick off.

"Most people don't leave Hawke's Bay to get off the bus in Wellington and are expected to play top-class football."

He said the players were patient and put their trust in what Robertson and he were trying to impress on them.

In other results today, Stop Out Sports Club thumped Wellington United 12-0, Western Suburbs had a fight on their hands against Wairarapa United before edging home 2-1, Waterside Karori pipped Lower Hutt City 2-1 and Wellington City eked out a similar outcome against North Wellington FC.

The Rovers play lower-tier Central Federation League campaigners Palmerston North Marist on the road in round one of the Chatham Cup next weekend before hosting Lower Hutt on Sunday, May 19.