Less than 24 hours after bowing out of the A-League playoffs, the Wellington Phoenix have announced a new head coach.

The Phoenix fell at the first finals hurdle in football's A-League last night, beaten 3-1 by Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

This morning they revealed Sydney FC assistant Ufuk Talay will be replacing outgoing coach Mark Rudan.

Talay, a past Australia U17 and U20 Head Coach, is currently assistant coach at Sydney FC and will officially start with the Phoenix when Sydney finish their A-League and Champions league campaigns.

Wellington Phoenix Chairman Rob Morrison said Talay impressed with his focus on driving success and excellence and commitment to building on the significant foundations at Wellington.

''Ufuk Talay is a highly driven young coach who strongly believes he is the coach who can bring success to the Phoenix.

''The club has spent a lot of money and resource in the Academy space and you can see this in the talent that is coming through. We wanted a coach who was going to drive through the group the desire to win, to play for the club and the city and to never give up.

''We believe that Ufuk is that coach.''

Morrison said Talay's drive and ambition for success was obvious.

''When we talked to Ufuk it was clear that he has the same vision for the club that we have. A team that is consistently in the finals and challenging for the title.

"The club spent a lot of time in the off season rebuilding the values around the playing squad. Ufuk can build on that.

''He has enormous drive and ambition. And that's something we value highly.''



Coaching Career At A Glance

2012 Sydney United (assistant)

2012–2016 Australian Institute of Sport

2013–2016 Assistant Coach Australia U-17

2016–2018 Head Coach Australia U-20

2018– Assistant Coach Sydney FC