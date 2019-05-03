Here's where the TAB thinks the money is in a massive weekend of Super Rugby. Best Bet

Jaguares v Stormers - Points Start: Jaguares -3.5 ($1.90)

The Jaguares' win over the Brumbies last week wasn't pretty but it was achieved as they held the Brumbies scoreless in the second half.

Rookie first five Domingo Miotti had another impressive outing and he'll be important again this weekend as the Argentinians look for their third win on the bounce.

The Stormers have won just two of their last six matches and covered one of their last five.

Their record on the road is grim too, having covered just one of their last three and they will be doing well to get within three on Sunday morning.



Bulls v Waratahs - Points Start: Bulls -9.5 ($1.90)

The Bulls just fell to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend but they will be making amends as they return home to Loftus.

The team looks much better with Handre Pollard and Rosko Speckman in the mix and those two will take to the field this weekend when the struggling Waratahs come to town.

They have won just one of their last four and were made to pay for a Jed Holloway red card early in the second 40 last week.

They've covered just one of their last four on the road while the Bulls have covered eight of 11 at Loftus.



Brumbies v Blues - Winning Team & Margin: Brumbies 1-12 ($3.10)

The Brumbies have covered five of the six games they have been home underdogs in over the past two seasons and, despite missing one of their best players, Tevita Kuridrani, the Brumbies should be good enough.

The Blues haven't won away from Eden Park for what will be 364 days come Saturday and are missing star wing Rieko Ioane.



Brumbies v Blues - Half/Full Time Double: Blues/Brumbies ($8.00)

Further to the point above, the Blues have been quick out of the gate in recent weeks.

Despite losing two of their last three, they have made the first scoring play in all three of them and have led at halftime in four of their last six games.