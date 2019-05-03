New Zealand derbies tend to be the most tightly-contested matches on the Super Rugby calendar.

However, most weeks don't offer up a Saturday night with Kiwi teams playing in three games back-to-back.

It's an anomaly delivered this weekend as the Hurricanes host the Rebels, before the Highlanders play the Chiefs and the Blues visit the Brumbies to round out the night. While some fans will settle in for a long night of footy, many will tune in to just one.

Habit might say tune into the local derby for the best viewing, a comparison of statistics suggests that might not be the case this weekend.

Advertisement

Hurricanes v Rebels, 5.15pm

The Rebels lead the Australian conference with Quade Cooper and Will Genia playing a leading role in the team's success. They're fifth in the competition in points scored (252) and have shown they're more than capable of running the football or relying on their kicking game.

Defensively, they've shown they can overcome tackling woes to limit their opposition's scoring — their 228 points conceded this year the sixth least in the competition. But perhaps what is most important for the Rebels is their ability to limit opposition running metres.

The Hurricanes lead the competition in total running metres (7110), while their offensive production is second best in the league.

What makes this match more alluring is that the Hurricanes are not at full strength. They're missing key members of their squad, replacing them with far less experienced prospects.

Both sides are among the bottom teams in penalty goal attempts, so expect this to be a fast-paced game with plenty of scoring opportunities.

Highlanders v Chiefs, 7.35pm

It's a New Zealand derby, so you know it's going to be physical.

Outside of that, both teams are in a position where every win is vital in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

If you like frantic, running rugby, then this is the game for you. The Chiefs lead the competition in offloads (131) and are among the top six teams in total running metres (6400). Their often inconsistent level of play sees them sit among the top three teams in points scored (265) and points conceded (340).

The Highlanders have also displayed their offloading ability this season and join the Chiefs in the top five teams in creating offence off the cuff. While they aren't as likely to back their running game as much as the Chiefs, having players across their backline who can put the foot down as well as competently kick is a big asset.

Should they get an opening against the Chiefs, expect the Highlanders to keep the ball in hand and test the Chiefs defence, which has missed the third-most tackles in the competition (246).

This could easily be the best match of the three but it could just as easily be the worst — such is the inconsistency these two have shown through the year.

Brumbies v Blues, 9.45pm

Quade Cooper has been outstanding for the Rebels. Photo / Getty Images

The Blues are without Rieko Ioane and that alone will deter some fans from tuning in — especially when the teams are among the lower end of the competition in terms of scoring.

Both with four wins so far, it will be another case of teams who know these are the games to win as they eye one of the lower playoff seedings.

The lack of scoring these teams have shown makes this match all the more intriguing. It will be a good test for the Blues to create offensive production without their superstar try-scorer and they still have plenty of attacking options not only across the backline, but in the forward pack, too.

The Brumbies back their defence, which is anchored by a strong forward pack. They've made more tackles than any other team in the competition and are at the lower end of the scale in terms of how many points they concede.

By all accounts, it shapes up as an intriguing affair.