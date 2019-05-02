Marcus Daniell's strong form on his return to the ATP tour has continued at the Estoril Open in Portugal.

The Kiwi doubles player and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof are through to the semifinals, after reaching the final in Budapest together last week.

Daniell and Koolhof have won a tight quarter-final against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6, (8) 4-6, 10-7 in 1 hour 38.

The closeness of the match is illustrated by the fact both teams won 74 points each and served superbly throughout with just the one break of serve and only two break points in the match.

Daniell and Koolhof will face the French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin the semis where Koolhof will be chasing a place in his fourth ATP final in a row.

Meanwhile, it's not such good news for Kiwi Artem Sitak at the BMW Open in Munich.

Sitak and his American partner Austin Krajicek have lost 6-2 6-4 to Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Germany's Tim Puetz in the quarterfinals.