COMMENT:

Kodi Nikorima is not the saviour for the Warriors.

Just like Kieran Foran wasn't, and Sam Tomkins was never going to be.

The presence of Nikorima — whose arrival at the Warriors is likely to be confirmed in the coming days — won't suddenly transform the Auckland club.

There aren't too many players that could spark a sea change at an NRL outfit anyway, given the competitiveness of the competition and the nature of the sport.

And the Warriors, in terms of their evolution, are still a few stages away.

Maybe at another club, Nikorima could be the icing, but at Mt Smart the cake hasn't even made it into the oven, and there are numerous issues over the recipe.

That's partly due to the upheaval created by Shaun Johnson's absence, and the ham-fisted way that scenario was handled.

Despite all the revisionist talk about Johnson's true impact at the Warriors, it's clear that his premature departure has hurt the club in 2019, as it was always going to.

But Nikorima is a positive step, especially considering the alternatives available.

They needed to do something in the halves area; Chanel Harris-Tavita is extremely promising and has performed beyond expectation over the past three weeks, but it would be a lot to ask of the 20-year-old to continue that form, week in, week out.

As well as learning his craft, young playmakers sometimes need time to catch their breath.

And the Warriors need insurance for Blake Green. The 32-year-old is durable, but knocks and niggles are inevitable, especially with the load he is carrying this year, and the Warriors need more depth in the halves.

Nikorima is more of a running half than an organiser, and adept at ducking under tackles, collecting offloads and finding space in the middle of the field.

But he has developed his playmaking game and showed on the 2018 Kiwis tour his leadership abilities in that area.

Kodi Nikorima. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are also paying for potential.

Coach Stephen Kearney has worked with Nikorima a lot, and this signing continues the pattern of bringing players from his Kiwis tenure into the fold.

But nobody knows what kind of half Nikorima could become because he is still developing in that position.

At the Broncos, he started at halfback for the first time in April 2017, and up until then had an interchange role, mainly used at hooker.

He played 13 games in the No 7 jersey that year, alternating with Benji Marshall and Ben Hunt.

He was first choice halfback last year — with Hunt's departure — but his combination with Anthony Milford at Red Hill has never completely convinced, maybe because they are too similar in style.

But if Nikorima is in year three of being an NRL halfback, then let's hope he is still on the growth curve.

If he can improve aspects of his game by 10-20 per cent, then he could evolve into a key signing.

"He's the Kiwi No 7 mate, the best halfback you've got in the country," said Green, when asked about Nikorima's qualities. "He's a very good player. If that eventuates, it eventuates."

Green's role is vital. The Australian needs to impart all of his knowledge to both Nikorima and Harris-Tavita during his time at Mt Smart, with his current contract finishing at the end of 2020.

That process will again start on Sunday against the Knights, with Green recovered from his groin strain, and looking to take some pressure off Harris-Tavita.

"It's been a tough job but he's been really good," said Green of the Junior Kiwis half.

"Three of his four NRL games he's played without an experienced half next to him.

"He had some really nice moments in games. It's tough when you're out there playing on your own.

"He's got a lot going on through his head but I think he's handled it really well."

Green will take the organising lead on Sunday, with Harris-Tavita free to bring some flair back into his game.

"Hopefully he can relax," said Green. "I'll do my best to make sure I can control the game and the way we move around the field.

"He's got a bit of flair about him, Chanel, and hopefully he gets a chance to get some space and show that on the weekend."