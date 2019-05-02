COMMENT:

When explaining the excitement levels among his players before a big test, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen often talks about their backsides edging towards the front of their seats in anticipation.

Tomorrow night, Hansen's and his fellow selectors' own posteriors might be on the move when they watch a Crusaders midfield of Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor which is a glimpse into the future for the franchise and possibly the All Blacks too.

Goodhue, 23, has played only seven tests since making his debut against France in Dunedin last year but has already cemented himself as the incumbent centre for the All Blacks for his steadiness on defence and vision on attack, and while he has hardly played at second five-eighth for the Crusaders there is little doubt he will excel there against the Sharks in Christchurch.

Advertisement

Outside him at centre will be Braydon Ennor, a 21-year-old yet to play a test but on a literal fast track towards one and probably in a few months.

Ennor's greatest attribute is his pace but he has more to his game than that, including the ability to make the right decisions and create space for himself. He is powerful too and intelligent – he excelled academically in his final year at St Kentigern's College before travelling to Christchurch and is one player Auckland and the Blues must be very disappointed to miss out on.

In fact, in often mentioning that Ennor is a former Aucklander, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson appears determined they don't forget their miss.

With the World Cup rapidly approaching and at the forefront of most rugby-watching minds, Hansen recently talked about his interest in two or three players not currently in the All Black frame and Ennor will almost certainly be one.

Jack Goodhue during Crusaders training. Photo / Photosport

Hansen is in the market for midfielders because this is second-five or centre Ryan Crotty's final year for the Crusaders and All Blacks. Sonny Bill Williams, the current incumbent No 12, probably won't be around for the Blues or the All Blacks next year which leaves only Ngani Laumape, who has played 10 tests, as a specialist second five next year.

Anton Lienert-Brown is more of a centre. Ma'a Nonu turns 37 on May 21 and if he does make a remarkable and unlikely comeback to the All Blacks it will be only temporary.

But while Laumape is built like a cannonball and is just about as hard to stop, there remain areas of his game that need developing, including his communications with his first-five and his kicking game.

Goodhue has an excellent kicking game, and is left-footed, which opens up another option for Beauden Barrett or Richie Mo'unga and if he can quickly learn to play second-five, which is more straightforward than centre defensively, without diluting his area of expertise, then he will offer Hansen and company a valuable alternative.

"It's a great opportunity for Jack to play 12," coach Scott Robertson said. "Great centres can also play well at 12."

There are other reasons for the All Blacks selectors to be more interested than usual as the Crusaders prepare for what is likely to be another regulation win against a visiting South African team.

The back three in particular should get their bums in position; Sevu Reece is the form right wing of the competition and must be on the selectors' radar after his two remarkable tries last weekend, George Bridge also scored a double last week, and 21-year-old Will Jordan, who is the competition's joint equal top try scorer with eight (averaging one a game) and also a player of immense promise, starts at fullback.