Trainer Jenna Mahoney has been successfully juggling sporthorses and racehorses for more than a decade but she admits the racing side of her business, Cypress Point Stables, is taking priority now.

"I used to do a lot of eventing and then I got into racing but the racehorses have taken over the eventing a bit now," Mahoney said.

"They're very similar but I do think that there's a lot of things that come through eventing that help with the racing side of things, it gives you a few more ideas."

Mahoney started riding at 7 years old and was a keen Pony Club rider and regional representative before going on to represent New Zealand in eventing.

She gained valuable experience working for four-time Olympic medal-winning event rider and fellow thoroughbred racing enthusiast Blyth Tait, in the United Kingdom.

Her knack for educating horses is apparent, having retrained several thoroughbreds for eventing to three-star level, including The Straussman, Satori, Fasaadi and Santos and having 48 career wins on the track to her name.

Today the young mother has 10 to 15 racehorses in work at Byerley Park, near Karaka.

On Saturday, she will look to add a first win at stakes level to her resume when Rainbow Dash takes her place in the Listed Waikato 2YO Stakes (1100m) at Te Rapa.

The daughter of Showcasing has shown plenty of ability in her first five races winning two and finishing second twice, including the Gr.2 Matamata Breeders' Stakes (1200m).

Her most recent placing came at Te Rapa last weekend behind Subpoena and Mahoney believes she will improve on that run.



Mahoney, who co-owns Rainbow Dash with Murray Bloodstock, took a share in her after being impressed during her early education.



Following Saturday's race Rainbow Dash will be spelled and Mahoney has more black-type targets in mind for her three-year-old season.

"We'll aim her towards the fillies series over Christmas and the Karaka Million if she can get a mile.

- NZ Racing Desk