In a fitting end to the Bowls Wanganui season legend Peter Belliss added yet more silverware to his bulging trophy cabinet.

Fresh from finishing third in the Ryman Healthcare Peter Belliss tribute tournament celebrating his 50 years in the game at Easter Weeknd, Belliss won the Bowls Wanganui

Closing Day tournament on Saturday.

In a fitting gesture the prize was the Peter Belliss Cup.

Belliss and his Aramoho team of Reen Stratford and John Messant and Margaret Messant were the only team to record four wins on the day.

Advertisement

Teams comprised four members and perhaps the most talked about team on the day was the Wanganui Bowling Club four made up of Anthony Hanna, his son Regan (12) and his daughter Caralie (9) and Dot Belliss.

This was Caralie's first ever tournament.

While the results didn't go the way of Hanna and his team they did take the Aramoho team skipped by Ray Wilson to the final end where an umpire's measure was required to determine the shot and give the victory to Aramoho during round robin play.

In a sport where the average age of most players is approaching 60 it was refreshing to see younger players on the green.

In his acceptance speech for Male Bowler of the Year, Gavin Scrivener made mention of Regan Hanna who often accompanies his dad to tournaments and can often be seen practicing in between games when the green is free and how he hopes he'll carry on playing as he already shows considerable promise.