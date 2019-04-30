Kodi Nikorima has been offered a "monster" deal by the Warriors which could see him join the Auckland club immediately, according to an Australian report.

Nikorima has been rested from the Broncos match against the Rabbitohs this Thursday so he can concentrate on sorting out his future.

The little half is reportedly on $250,000 a season with the famous Brisbane club and Fox Sports Australia says the Warriors will more than double that amount, for a three-and-a-half year contract which it described as a "monster deal".

Nikorima has had a calf twinge in recent times and coach Anthony Seibold announced via the Broncos website that he will "give Kodi the time and space to think through his decision".

"[He] has some decisions to ponder around his future, decisions that are not easy to sift through, and may affect his family," said Seibold.

"So considering the tight turnaround between matches, we think it is best he does not play against the Rabbitohs on Thursday."

The 25-year-old has played over 80 matches for the Broncos, plus 13 tests for the Kiwis.

His future as a starter in Brisbane is not assured, but Nikorima and partner Bree Tobler welcomed their first child in January which complicates the situation.

Nikorima's livewire game could prove a good fit with Blake Green in the Warriors halves, following the departure of Shaun Johnson to the Sharks.

While Chanel Harris-Tavita has shown some promise in a handful of games, he is still raw. The struggling club has even tried forward Tohu Harris and utility back Peta Hiku in the halves during 2019.