He might be one of the most decorated All Blacks in history and seemingly be in the inside lane to a surprise test recall but not even Ma'a Nonu is spared his teammates' ridicule.

At least not when he shows up to Blues training in a Tesla Model X.

Photo / Instagram

Nonu, 36, was on Monday videoed by halfback Augustine Pulu getting behind the wheel of the luxury electric utility car valued at $140,000.

With All Black prop Karl Tu'inukuafe in the passenger seat beside him, Nonu jokingly attempts to hide from the camera while Pulu can be heard describing Nonu's ride as "sweet".

Photo / Instagram

In the video, the 104-test midfielder insists the car belongs to his wife - but Pulu's having none of it and continues to film.

Nonu warns Pulu to "watch out" as the car's doors lower down before he is sent off with a "get outta here".

Photo / Instagram

Nonu has been impressive on the pitch since returning to Eden Park following a three-year stint with Toulon in France.

A key part of the All Blacks' successful 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup campaigns, Nonu has already intimated that he wants to be part of this year's attempt at an unrivalled three-peat and despite the fact that he would be one of the oldest players ever selected, Steve Hansen won't rule it out.

Earlier this month, the All Blacks head coach revealed that Nonu's extraordinary comeback attempt remains alive and that he is still in the mix to be picked.