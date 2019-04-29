Kiwi trainer Michael Pitman had one miracle thought in the back of his mind as he jetted off to England last night on a seemingly mission impossible with Enzo's Lad.

Just 24 hours earlier Enzo's Lad has tailed the field in the Chairman's Sprint at Sha Tin in Hong Kong and Pitman's initial reaction was to bring the big 6-year-old home.

But a meeting with the owners soon after saw them decide they still wanted to accept an invitation to race in one of the two major sprints at the Royal Ascot meeting, which begins on June 18.

The obvious question is, why? Why would the owners and Pitman and his son Matthew want to take a horse who disappointed so badly on Sunday even further afield to take on the best sprinters in Europe?

Pitman understands that scepticism but says there is some logic as well as some wanderlust in their thinking.

"The trip to Ascot is very much subsidised by both the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Ascot," explains the Canterbury trainer.

"The HKJC are very kindly paying our airfares to get us to London and Ascot have paid a large chunk of the expenses while we are there.

"So it makes sense in that regard. If he came home there are no races for him there and we would only be setting him for the Telegraph in January again, which is one of the few races back home which he isn't handicapped out of.

"With all that in mind and the fact the owners want to go, and obviously it is a trip of a lifetime, we have decided to press on."

Enzo's Lad was never a factor in Sunday night's race, settling back on the inner and being beaten at the top of the straight, with jockey James McDonald suggesting he was still going well at the 600m until he lost his rhythm.

"He stumbled a bit too and his worst two races at home have been at Ellerslie so maybe he is not a right-handed horse."

Ascot is a right-handed track but both the Kings Stand (1000m) on the opening day of the carnival and the Diamond Jubilee (1200m) on June 22 are run down the straight so there shouldn't be an issue, apart from the small problem of the class of his opposition.

That is where Pitman holds on to the smallest glimmer of hope.

"Blue Point came here to Hong Kong last season and finished last in the Chairman's, just like we did. Then he went to Ascot and won the Kings Stand, so it is not impossible to turn them around.

"But we are realistic about the trip. This has been an amazing experience and so too will England be."

While there was no New Zealand-trained success at Sunday's mega meeting there were still plenty of reasons for industry pride.

The New Zealand influence was stamped all over the Chairman's Sprint with Beat The Clock claiming his second elite-level success when he wore down Savabeel's son Rattan in the shadows of the post with a brave Little Giant, a son of Swiss Ace, a close third.

Beat The Clock is a graduate of the 2015 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale, sold out of the Prima Park draft for $200,000 while Rattan is a graduate from the Mapperley Stud draft at the 2015 National Yearling Sale where he was knocked down to the bid of local bloodstock agent Bruce Perry for $150,000.

Little Giant is a product of Gerry Harvey's Westbury Stud in Karaka and was unbeaten in two New Zealand starts for trainer Lisa Latta before being sold to Hong Kong clients.

And NZ-bred Beauty Generation continued on his winning way in the Chairman's Mile, confirming his spot as the world's highest-rated active racehorse. It was the 6-year-old gelding's ninth straight win and eighth of the season, setting a benchmark in Hong Kong after bettering the record of seven, jointly held by Entrapment and Ambitious Dragon.

He also became the highest-earning horse in Hong Kong history, amassing HK$84.8 million ($16.2 million) in prizemoney.

Undeterred

• Kiwi galloper Enzo's Lad is heading to Royal Ascot even after finishing last in Hong Kong on Sunday.

• His race, the Chairman's Sprint, was trifecated by New Zealand-bred horses.

• Another former NZ galloper, Beauty Generation, continued his stunning season, winning the Chairman's Mile.

- additional reporting: NZ Racing Desk