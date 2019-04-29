Marcelo Bielsa's desire to uphold the sporting values of English football was at the heart of the Leeds United manager's decision to let Aston Villa equalise in the sides' feisty draw on Sunday.

Chaos had broken out after Mateusz Klich put the ball in the net for Leeds after Villa had stopped with their striker Jonathan Kodjia down injured in the centre circle.

Home substitute Tyler Roberts had the chance to put the ball out but instead played it into space and Klich, urged on by his supporters, took advantage and scored.

The Polish midfielder was immediately grabbed by Conor Hourihane and every player got involved in a melee except Kodjia, who was having treatment on his injured calf, which would force him off.

Anwar El Ghazi was sent off for raising a hand to Patrick Bamford, who hit the floor in spectacular fashion as tensions spilt over.

On the touchline there were furious discussions and gesturing and finger-pointing in equal measure on both sides with Bielsa and Villa assistant and former England captain John Terry at the heart of it.

When the game restarted five minutes later, Villa substitute Albert Adomah was allowed to run through and score after Bielsa, the 63-year-old Argentine coach, had been seen shouting "Give them a goal" on the touchline. "What happened, happened, and we behaved as we behaved," he said. "English football is known around the world for its noble features."

However, Leeds centre-half Pontus Jansson actively disobeyed the instructions of his manager as he tried to stop Adomah on his route to goal. The Swede did not agree with the decision to let Villa score and could face repercussions.

"Jansson didn't want to obey the indication I gave," explained his manager. "That diminishes my authority and I don't know what the consequences are when you lose respect from a player. He didn't want to give up something that we had worked so hard to reach."

Extraordinary scenes at Elland Road - never seen anything like that ever.

Bielsa's opposite number, Dean Smith, was happy that common-sense prevailed. "We had a similar incident where Conor Hourihane has the ball and their lad goes down injured and we've put the ball out for the throw-in," explained the Villa manager. "The first mistake is that the referee should give a foul against Kodjia in the centre circle. He doesn't, but everybody stops because Kodjia is down holding his calf. Roberts goes to put the ball out, puts it down the side and it's just not sportsmanlike at this level. I think common-sense prevailed and sportsmanship by allowing us to get a goal. Klich then apologised to me coming off, saying things like that shouldn't happen.

"I suggested to their manager that I thought that would be the right thing and he agreed with me. Full respect to Marcelo and Leeds United for that."

The match was always feisty and competitive from minute one. Jack Grealish, booed throughout, was on the end of a very stiff challenge from Leeds captain Liam Cooper in the first half, for which he was booked, and the final card count was six yellows and one red.

Behind the furore of the manner of the two goals, it was easy to forget the significance of the result as Leeds' draw mathematically confirmed Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League. But given Leeds' vastly inferior goal difference, it was just a question of waiting for the Blades, rather than hoping. The result also ended Villa's club record run of 10 successive wins which had catapulted them from mid-table into the play-offs.

Before the goals, Villa had come closest through a first-half John McGinn header and when Kodjia shot over after the break. Leeds could have won in injury time as Jed Steer made fine saves from Roberts and Pablo Hernandez.

Both sides are guaranteed a place in the end-of-season scramble for the final ticket to the Premier League and whether it is over two legs in the semis or in the Wembley final on May 27, it would be must-watch for the neutrals after the goings-on in this one.