Much of the talk before this match-up of Super Rugby's finalists of the last two years centred on how the Crusaders could leave out a talent like Will Jordan. From now on it could be about whether they dare do without Sevu Reece.

There has been a growing buzz in the south about the potential of the 22-year-old in his first season at this level and it will grow louder after this performance, one that mixed brute strength with subtlety and a workrate that any loose forward in the world would be proud of.

Reece was involved in both of the Crusaders' two first-half tries in his team's bonus point victory at Christchurch Stadium tonight, the first he laid on for Braydon Ennor and the second he scored himself in the right corner, a five-pointer which will live long in highlight reels for the way he bumped Lions No 8 Kwagga Smith into next week.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders fends off Kwagga Smith of the Lions on his way to a remarkable try. Photo / Photosport

Wings aren't supposed to be able to do that sort of thing but the Waikato player appears to care little for the reputations of senior internationals or their physical wellbeing.

He plays with a complete fearlessness backed by extreme pace and an apparent possession of dynamite in each shoulder.

His second try, once the Crusaders had this game well wrapped up following two touchdowns in five minutes by returning wing George Bridge, was something that might work only a few times on a training pitch. Reece was under pressure when received a good pass by Jordan Taufua 22m out from the Lions' line but in a split second he simply dropped the ball on to his right foot and won the race to the line.

So Reece was the major success story as the Crusaders extended their streak of wins at home to 25 matches.

They got to 26 wins in a row back in 2004-7 and unfortunately for the rest of the competition it's difficult to see them being beaten at their fortress this season because with Bridge also excelling, along with Ennor, one of the quickest centres in the competition, coach Scott Robertson has firepower spilling out of his Rugby Park armoury.

They were without Owen Franks, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd and Jack Goodhue but made a bit of a mockery of the fifth-best team in the competition who beat the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend.

And while No10 Richie Mo'unga, who will warm the hearts of those in red and black country even further after announcing he is staying there for the next three years at least, was tidy, he wasn't mistake free. But such is the quality and confidence running through this outfit, even allowing for any rust accumulated from their bye week, that they can smooth over just about any wrinkle.

Crusaders midfielder Ryan Crotty left the field late in the first half for a head injury assessment, which he apparently passed, but he played no further part in the match. Given the All Black's recent problem with concussions, and the fact the Crusaders were hardly troubled in going out to a 17-3 lead, the cautious approach was no surprise.

The only other niggle for Super Rugby's pace-setters will the slightly frantic way they finished the match after a scoreless final quarter.

Still, there will be plenty for Robertson and company to celebrate, not least the performance of their No 14, a man who is surely a star in the making.

Crusaders 36 (Sevu Reece 2, George Bridge 2, Braydon Ennor tries; Richie Mo'unga 4 cons, pen)

Lions 10 (Ruan Combrinck try; Elton Jantjies con, pen)

Halftime: 17-3