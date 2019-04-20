Team New Zealand could call on another Olympian as they prepare for their America's Cup defence.

Former kayaker Steven Ferguson has been working out as a grinder for the Cup holders and looks a strong candidate to be the latest code-switching Olympian to join Team New Zealand.

Previously, rower Joseph Sullivan and cyclist Simon van Velthooven performed as cyclors for Team New Zealand in their successful 2017 campaign in Bermuda, while Olympic champion single sculler Rob Waddell also spent time in sailing as a grinder.

Ferguson, the 38-year-old son of four-time Olympic gold medal winning canoeist Ian Ferguson, swam at the 2000 Olympics before representing New Zealand in canoeing at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Games.

Also a former surf lifesaving international, Ferguson was part of Team New Zealand's grinding trials, won by Sullivan, and TVNZ is reporting he will be named in their wider grinding squad, which will be confirmed in the next few weeks.

It continues a long and important Cup build-up, and Team New Zealand are making good progress in their defence, said chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge.

Steven Ferguson (left) competed at four Olympics. Photo / Photosport

"It's early days but we're looking good and we're full speed ahead down here at the moment. We're about 110 people now with the team and we're busy building a boat.

"It's been a pretty frantic year-and-a-half or nearly two years since the Cup but we haven't really stopped and it's going well," Shoebridge told Radio Sport.

Shoebridge is also expecting a strong event in Auckland in 2021, despite conceding not all three new syndicates may make the start line.

"At this stage, all six challengers are still in play. No one has withdrawn. It's a fact that it's pretty tough and some are struggling.

"It's one of these things, we're not trying to force anyone out. We're trying to be completely supportive of these new teams.

"It's a really hard thing to do to start a team from scratch, so they need all the help they can get.

"The three teams that have entered early into this event are very strong.

"They are probably the strongest group of challengers we've had for years, I would say."