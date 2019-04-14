After winning his first major in 11 years, there was only one thing on Tiger Woods' mind – finding his son.

The golfing legend ran to hug his 10-year-old son, Charlie, after sinking a short putt to win the Masters for the fifth time today, a comeback that goes well beyond the two-shot deficit he erased before a delirious audience at Augusta National.

But what many fans quickly noted was that the heartwarming embrace took place in nearly the exact same spot Woods had hugged his late father, Earl, in 1997 at Woods' first Masters win.

Tiger Woods hugs his son Charlie left after winning today's Masters. Right, he hugs his father after winning in 1997. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods reacts during the Green Jacket Ceremony. Photo / Getty

Tiger and his son parade back on to the 18th green at Augusta. Photo / Sky Sport

Social media has since erupted with messages of congratulations for Woods as his dream comeback finally became a reality.

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record for the most major wins, was not at the Masters but sent a message to CBS Sports following Woods' win.

"A big 'well done' from me to Tiger," Nicklaus tweeted. "I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!"

Woods now trails Nicklaus' record by just three titles.

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry tweeted, "Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!".

Meanwhile, other golfing stars from around the globe such as Justin Thomas and Lee Westwood also applauded Woods' efforts.

