Dan Carter loves a challenge and is ready for his next one – the long road to recovery from neck surgery.

The All Black great underwent surgery after a cervical spine problem was discovered last month during a failed medical that halted his return to French club Racing 92.

The 37-year-old posted a photo of himself on Twitter after his surgery assuring his fans and followers that it went well.

"Another challenge to conquer! Happy my neck surgery went well and now the long road to recovery starts," he wrote on Twitter.

Carter was expected to join the Parisian club, reportedly worth up to $49,000 a month, until the deal was cancelled at the eleventh hour after failing a medical.

After receiving the news last month, Carter said he was disappointed after the "tough week".

"It's been a pretty tough week. I'm incredibly disappointed that I won't be able to join Racing for the rest of their season," Carter posted on Instagram at the time.

"During some routine medical checks, we discovered that I have an issue with my neck that needs to be addressed. I'm really grateful to Kobe, who were supportive in allowing me to temporarily return to Paris.

"Now, the focus switches to fixing the issue, surgery and rehab. Huge thanks to everyone for their support."

Carter won the Japanese Top League title and was named MVP during his first season with the Kobe Kobelco Steelers last year.