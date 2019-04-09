If Matt Wallace's practice round ahead of the Masters tournament is anything to go by, fans at Augusta National are in for a treat.

As well as being a last opportunity to fine-tune their game ahead of the battle for the coveted green jacket, players at Augusta use the practice rounds to exhibit their impressive skills with the club.

Wallace, a 28-year-old Brit in his first Masters appearance, wowed the crowd with his 'bouncing bomb' trick shot on the 16th hole – deliberately skimming the ball across a water hazard and landing it on the green.

Matt Wallace’s first visit to the 16th.



Wallace won three times on the European Tour last year but has failed to make the cut in three of his four previous majors.

He finished tied 19th at last year's PGA Championship.

"I still find it crazy that I'm here now. But I'm 36th in the world and, if I think I've made it, there are 35 better players than me," Wallace told the Guardian.

"I have grown up with a sporty family where I wanted to win in everything. Tournament golf is no different. You want to beat everyone there.

"Who knows, I might not ever win again but I think a lot of people would say I will and can."

Matt Wallace is playing in his first Masters. Photo / Getty

The 83rd Masters Tournament, the first golf major of the year, starts on Friday morning (New Zealand time).

American Patrick Reed is the defending champion.