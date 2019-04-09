Kiwi basketballer Jack Salt has made history by becoming the first New Zealander to win the NCAA men's college basketball title.

Salt contributed one rebound as his University of Virginia Cavaliers team took out their first men's basketball championship in the school's history, thanks to a career-high 27 points from De'Andre Hunter and clutch play from Kyle Guy to beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime.

Hunter drained a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to force the first overtime since 2008, when Mario Chalmers' miracle helped Kansas top Memphis in San Antonio.



The big forward continued to make plays in the extra session, including another 3 during an 11-0 run that put the game away.

The teams matched a championship game record with 21 combined 3-pointers.

The 23-year-old Salt made history last week by becoming the first Kiwi to make the final, achieving what Tall Blacks great Kirk Penney failed to do in 2000 when his Wisconsin side fell short to Michigan State in the semifinals, and has helped his side to go all the way.

- with AP