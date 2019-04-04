WARNING: OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Former Black Caps fast bowler and cricket commentator Simon Doull has taken to Twitter after receiving a death threat from a disgruntled cricket fan.

Doull, who is commentating at the Indian Premier League, posted a screenshot of the message from one Dharnish Murthy, warning the 49-year-old former seamer that he "will be killed for sure" if he doesn't refrain from commenting on the struggling IPL team the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Though the supporter was clearly upset about something Doull had said during a commentary stint in the Royal Challengers' seven-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, Doull admitted he didn't know what the offending comment was.

Advertisement

"Clearly Dharmish is not happy with me... Not sure what I said but a Death threat, Really.? It's only a game of cricket Mate. Chill out...," Doull tweeted.

Clearly Dharmish is not happy with me @cricbuzz. Not sure what I said but a Death threat, Really.? It’s only a game of cricket Mate. Chill out.. @ipl pic.twitter.com/6XHkPCw1le — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) April 4, 2019

Wednesday's result was the Royal Challengers' fourth consecutive defeat in this year's IPL and they remain rooted to the bottom of the points table.

Doull swapped his bowling boots for the microphone after an eight-year international career, and was in the news in January, receiving far less threatening criticism when he was roasted by fans for an on-air comment during the final ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Nelson.

Doull was commentating during the Black Caps' innings when he appeared to suggest climate change doesn't exist.

"If you listen to the people that believe in that climate change rubbish, then it'll be sunny again," he said.

"They'll be complaining about the heat.

"[We've] had two cracking summers the last two years in England. Heat waves.

"That was in the middle of a dry summer," he said, raving about high-scoring matches at last year's Royal London Cup.

Doull, who played 32 tests and 42 ODIs for New Zealand, was predictably slammed on Twitter.