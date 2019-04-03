The All Blacks' test against Japan in November allowed coach Steve Hansen and his cohorts to make some mysterious and surprise selections, with an eye to the future.

​

Names like Reuben O'Neill and Brett Cameron were come-from-nowhere stories.​

​

Magic was in the air, and Japan were well beaten.​

​

Just a few months on, and it is starting to feel like a different story​

The newcomers have hardly kicked on en masse. More the opposite - could premature All Black selection even be something of a curse?​

​

Gareth Evans - on hold, falling​

The Hurricanes loosie played in the opening two games, picked up a calf injury and hasn't been sighted since. There's a queue of loose forward prospects and the absence is hurting his remote chances.​

Dalton Papalii - simmering away​

Has a potential World Cup squad edge because he plays blindside and openside. But he's been stuck on the bench at the Blues and overshadowed by booming No. 6 Tom Robinson.​

​

Reuben O'Neill - sunk without trace for now​

A loosehead by choice and Taranaki tighthead by necessity, the shock pick of 2018 hasn't been sighted on either side of the Chiefs scrum yet. Didn't actually play in the Japan test.​

​

Bryn Hall - steady progress​

Having a great season compared to the rest of the players on this list. Big part of pace setting Crusaders, yet without setting the world on fire as he bids for the third All Black halfback position. Like O'Neill, didn't get to play in Japan.​

​

Tyrel Lomax - next cab off the rank?​

Had four starts for the Highlanders so far and looks the goods. With Owen Franks heading to England after the World Cup, his time might come next year. ​

​

Brett Cameron - the most cursed

Pundits were scratching their head at his All Black selection, and even more furiously so after the No. 10s shocker in the Crusaders' loss to the Waratahs. It's very hard to play that badly in the Crusaders.​

​

George Bridge - still in the frame, just​

Like just about everybody at the Crusaders, Bridge is going well. But he's been overshadowed by team mate Braydon Ennor's flying start. All Black future very uncertain.​

​

Matt Proctor - get me out of here​

Lauded for his work rate last year, but overshadowed in 2019 by fellow midfielder Ngani Laumape. Proctor has already decided to join former coach Chris Boyd at Northampton, with just that one start at centre against Japan under the belt.