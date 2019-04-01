Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been nominated for a major NBA award thanks to his selfless efforts on court.

Adams is one of 12 players in the league to be nominated for the Twyman-Stokes Team-mate of the Year Award which will be presented at the NBA Awards in June.

Nominees are selected by a panel of former NBA players, with the player "deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to the team," decided by votes.

The award, which was first introduced six years ago, includes a $25,000 cheque to be donated to a charity of the winner's choice.

Adams is well known for his leadership and team-first attitude, very rarely basking in the glory of his own accomplishments to instead credit the work of his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates.

Previous winners of the award include Chauncey Billups, Shane Battier, Tim Duncan, Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki and Jamal Crawford.

Meanwhile, the Thunder secured their NBA playoffs spot over the weekend by clinching a top-eight finish in the Western Conference.

As the conference stands, the Thunder sit in eighth place on the ladder which would see them match up with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the first round.

However, the scenario is more than likely to change over the coming week. Of the eight teams confirmed for the playoffs in the Western Conference, the bottom four are separated by just two games in the wins column.