Off contract and considering where his rugby-playing future laid, Ardie Savea had choices.

In some of the best form of his career, clubs abroad had taken notice. He was in advanced talks with Pau, who were hoping to lure the 35-test All Black to France after this year's World Cup with a lucrative contract.

It was an offer the barnstorming loose forward seriously considered but, with plenty of time left in his career, barring injury, the 25-year-old chose to put his family's needs first and re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes until the end of 2021.

The decision allowed him, newly-wed wife Saskia and their one-year-old daughter Kobe to settle into family life in familiar surroundings.

"Staying here for the next couple of years I thought was the best option for myself and my family," Savea told the Weekend Herald.

"To be quite honest, it wasn't an easy decision, but at the end of the day, just wanting to stay in New Zealand, I've got a young family and my daughter's just growing up and my parents are here, so having my daughter grow up around her grandparents ... it was more for my family at the moment.

"I think at the time when I made that decision, it just felt right to stay home, but it wasn't easy."

It wasn't long before he was putting pen to paper on a new contract once he had made the decision to stay. He said all the involved parties were keen to get it over the line as quickly as possible.

Having plenty of time to reflect on the decision to stay in New Zealand, Savea said he had no regrets.

"I'm in a pretty blessed position to be where I am and grateful for the talent I've been given, so I'm just trying to make the most of it to enjoy my footy, help my family, help myself and influence the younger generation.

"If I can do that, particularly in New Zealand playing rugby, that's fulfilling for me inside."

Ardie Savea with his daughter, Kobe, after a Hurricanes match against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

After re-signing, Savea has picked up where he ended 2018. Through the opening rounds of Super Rugby, he's been one of the most effective defenders in the competition — making 93 per cent of his attempted tackles.

He has been a leader in the Hurricanes pack on attack, too, and is among the team's top five in running metres and tackle busts.

Expected to play an important role in New Zealand's World Cup campaign, Savea has demonstrated his versatility across the back row for the Hurricanes, affording young No 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi the opportunity to get some Super Rugby game time under his belt.

"Yeah, I'm not too fussed," Savea said of moving around the forward pack.

"Wherever the team needs me, I'm pretty happy to play wherever, just as long as I'm going out there and manning my role for the boys.

"It's awesome having Du'Plessis keeping me on my toes and bringing some flair as well."

The emergence of Kirifi has been a welcome surprise for the Hurricanes, particularly with Savea having to observe the rest management systems put in place for All Blacks. New Zealand Rugby, Kiwi Super Rugby clubs and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association agreed on a rest system that would keep All Blacks fresh through the Super Rugby season.

All Blacks were limited to 180 minutes through the opening three rounds of play, cannot play more than six matches in consecutive weeks, and are required to observe two stand down weeks outside of their team's two bye weeks.

The idea is to allow the players to spend time outside the team environment and enjoy some down time.

While some players might find it hard to switch off completely for the week, Savea sounded somewhat surprised at how easy he was able to get out of the player's mindset.

"If you had asked me that question when I was first starting out, I would have said no, but it's much easier for me now to switch off because I know how important it is for me to come back refreshed.

"It's tough at times because you want to run out there with the boys, but it's good as well to just mentally switch off and spend time with loved ones."