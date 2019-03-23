Fans has been left angered after security at the Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Waratahs took down banners supporting the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.
According to the All Blacks Supporters Club of Sydney, security at the Sydney Cricket Ground asked them to remove their banners, which stated "Christchurch Strong #LOVEOVERHATE" and "Kia Kaha Chch".
"So was just told by @SCGTrustMedia @scg to take down our banners of support for the victims of the CHCH Attack by SCG security," they wrote on Twitter.
"Sometimes somethings [sic] are bigger than a game, this was one and you got it wrong."
The Supporters Club had earlier posted their intentions to show their support for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.
Social media sided with the Supporters Club. "Oh, that's deplorable," said one, while others said the banners of support were what the game was about.
This was the Crusaders' first game since the tragic events last week, after their game against the Highlanders was cancelled in the wake of the attack.
The SCG has yet to comment on the removal, but retweeted a post from the Waratahs saying "We stand with NZ".
