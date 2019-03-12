Talk show host James Corden has pranked football star David Beckham after he revealed a fake statue with a big chin and a considerable backside.

In an elaborate stunt The Late Late Show host used actors and a fake statue reveal, days before American side the LA Galaxy were meant to unveil an actual statue of Beckham.

An official statue of Beckham's former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked for it's lack of accuracy in 2017.

Beckham was not impressed when he was shown the fake statue by an actor portraying as the sculptuist.

"It doesn't look anything like me," a clearly annoyed Beckham says in the video.

"The only thing that's good is the hair and that's about it."

"Look at my bum. Look at my a***," he added.

Corden also used actors to rile the Englishman up by constastly calling him Dave, which only his mother calls him, and wrongfully saying he played for Manchester City.



The real statue was unveiled on the opening day of the MLS's 24th season before LA's 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire.

David Beckham looks at the real statue of himself at Legends Plaza in front of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Photo / AP

Beckham played six seasons with the Galaxy (2007-12) and led them to two championships.

Beckham said that he felt a little sheepish to be the franchise's first statue in their legends plaza, which is located outside the stadium's main entrance.

Beckham was also placed in the team's Ring of Honour at halftime. He will have a chance to his statue often during future seasons as he is one of the owners of Inter Miami CF, which will begin play in MLS next year.

"My commitment to his league and country was always a lot more than on the field," Beckham said.

"I wanted to grow the game and play a small part in growing this league and making it bigger. I think we have been successful but there still is a long way to go but I think we are very happy with the growth over the past 10 years."

- With AP