England coach Eddie Jones wants comparisons between his new winger Joe Cokanasiga and All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu to stop.

World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward gave Cokanasiga the highest of praise comparing him to the late All Blacks winger after Cokanasiga's breakout performance in England's 57-14 win over Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

"He reminds me of the great Fijian players and this guy has all the qualities to play like Jonah Lomu. It was great to see him play his normal game," Woodward said during the broadcast.

Jones wasn't having any of it after he was asked about the comparision between the two players saying it was 'rubbish'.

"Lomu almost won a World Cup for New Zealand in 1995 and changed the way the game's played," he told English media.

"So let's get serious about it. We are not engaging in that sort of rubbish conversation."

The 21-year-old Cokanasiga previously stated Lomu as his hero while also looking up to fellow All Black Julian Savea.

The Bath winger made his test debut against Japan last year with Sunday's test his first in the Six Nations

He's listed at six-foot-four and weighs in at around 118kg, a similar stature to Lomu.

Cokanasiga didn't get on the scoresheet but he set up one England try and ran for more than 107 metres with five clean breaks.