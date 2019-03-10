The All Blacks Sevens have lost 22-21 to Fiji in the cup quarter-finals at the Vancouver world series event, after conceding a late intercept try.

New Zealand was on track for victory with time almost up, before Vilimoni Koroi pushed a out the back pass which was scooped up gratefully by Alosio Naduva who ran 80 metres to score.

Koroi had earlier given his side the lead with their third try.

New Zealand can now only hope for fifth, with their next match later this morning against Argentina.

Advertisement

Fiji will face South Africa in the one semifinal while USA go up against either France or Samoa in the other.

The All Black Sevens qualified top despite a shock loss at the hands of Spain yesterday.

After the side were defeated 26-24 by the Spaniards, who New Zealand beat 19-7 last week, the Kiwi side needed to get a result against Australia to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the event title.

It didn't take long for the New Zealand side to set the tone as Joe Ravouvou crossed the line in the second minute which sparked a 19-point first half for the side.

They went on with the job in the second half, outscoring Australia six tries to two to claim a 36-12 win.

The win added to a earlier 45-7 dismantling of France to open their campaign, but the loss against Spain threatened to put a spanner in the works.

Because France also beat Australia earlier in the competition, they'll join New Zealand in the hunt for the title.

Fiji finished second behind Samoa in their pool.