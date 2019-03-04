Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams was treated to a welcomed taste of home over the All-Star break.

Adams recently enjoyed some time off the court while the mid-season All-Star clash took place.

But admitting to feeling homesick after not being able to fit in a trip home to New Zealand, Adams revealed how his brother and brother's partner prepared a unique taste of New Zealand to lift the Kiwi star's spirits.

"[My brother's] missus threw down a boil up, it was sick bro," Adams told The Project.

Advertisement

"She found watercress at one of the grocery stores - watercress! I was like what?"

The dish went down a treat for the Kiwi basketballer, who said although he often missed New Zealand, still managed to feel right at home in Oklahoma City.

"I just wish the islands were a bit closer," he said. "[But] the people here are really nice, and they remind me of people back home."

Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photo / Getty

Adams impressed on Monday (NZT) when the Oklahoma City Thunder came back from a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-95.

Recording a massive double-double of 13 points and 22 boards – eight of which were on the offensive end – Adams lead his team from the front.

Expectations for the Thunder to go deep into the playoffs this season are high as they sit third in the Western Conference and Adams was pleased with how his team was shaping up on court.

"That's what's nice - people know what they have to do. They ain't trying to do too much," he said.

"If we think about it properly, whether you're happy or not with what you're doing, it shouldn't matter. We have a goal, and so we just have to do it, and everyone is on that sort of mindset.

"It's rare that you come across that in the league."