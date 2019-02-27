Former England international Will Greenwood may be onto a new trend for kicking dropped goals in rugby.
The World Cup-winning centre posted a video on Twitter of an 'unmissable' way to take a dropped goal.
The style mimics field goal attempts in American football where another player catches the ball and holds it for the kicker.
In the video Greenwood claims it's a legal dropped goal attempt if the holder drops the ball backwards, as it wouldn't be deemed a knock-on.
Advertisement
Greenwood's England teammate Jonny Wilkinson kicked a dropped goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final to secure a dramatic extra-time win over Australia in Sydney.