A football coach who featured on a popular Netflix documentary series has resigned from his position at Independence Community College in Kansas after his shock text messages to a German athlete were exposed.

Jason Brown was under fire last week when the text messages were published showing the Last Chance U star referencing to Adolf Hitler during an exchange about freshman Alexandros' status on the team.

"4.10pm on field u German f***," Brown wrote, according to the screenshots.

"U [sic] have 17 points toward your 25 points … u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I'm your new Hitler figure out your life."

Jason Brown has stepped down from his role. Photo / Twitter

Brown posted his letter of resignation to Twitter yesterday stating that it would be impossible for him to continue at the college in the wake of the recent scandal.

"Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here," Brown wrote.

"More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitutes a constructive discharge of my employment.

"I urge all of the naysayers on campus and in town to really look at yourself in the mirror and do a self-evaluation of yourself before so harshly judging others.

"Regardless, I can sleep at night knowing I led with my best foot forward and graduated our players! I don't care about anything else!"

The texts Brown allegedly sent to his player. Photo / Facebook

ICC president Daniel Barwick is yet to comment on Brown's resignation but previously told KOAM News that the text messages were unacceptable.

"Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message," Barwick's statement released last week read.

"I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time."

Brown stepped down after more than three years at Independence, which won the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in 2017.

The team went on to beat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in the Midwest Bowl Classic for its first bowl win in school history.