The Northern Stars have opened their 2019 ANZ Premiership season with a bang.

Toppling defending champions the Southern Steel 66-64 at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena in the first match of Super Sunday, the Auckland franchise put last year's dreadful run of results to bed and proved that they were ready to finally make waves in the domestic competition.

The Stars were off to a flying start with Temepara Bailey impressing in the midcourt. The 43-year-old, who guided the young franchise as assistant manager last season, found flawless connection with fellow midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson.

The Steel showed moments of promise with co-captain Gina Crampton leading her side in the midcourt, however, it was the girls in purple who kept their composure best to snatch the win few netball fans would have picked.

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic will take on the Mainland Tactix next in the second match of today's triple-header.