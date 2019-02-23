Class mare Melody Belle secured her fourth Group One title for the season when she out-toughed her rivals in yesterday's Haunui Farm Group One WFA Classic (1600m) at Otaki.

The Jamie Richards-trained four-year-old was confidently expected to prevail despite being dealt a blow earlier in the week when she drew barrier 13 in the 14-horse field.

Luck was on the Commands mare's side when rain left the Otaki track rated a Slow7 with the pattern of the day favouring horses who made their runs out wide in the home straight.

Rider Opie Bosson followed that recipe to the letter as he positioned the mare nicely in behind the speed despite travelling wide for the better part of the first 800m.

Melody Belle was travelling easily as she moved into contention before Bosson sent her to the extreme outside to make her challenge. Hitting the front at the 300m mark the glamour mare kept up a powerful run to defeat local galloper Wyndspelle with Takanini visitor Consensus third.

Fortuna Melody Belle Syndicate manager, John Galvin, was on hand to witness the victory.

"She's amazing isn't she," he said.

"She has been the benchmark horse of the season, but you still have to get out there and do it.

"This one is really special. If you said at the start of the season you would run in seven races and win five of them, a Group Two and four Group One's, you wouldn't beli