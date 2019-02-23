Ella Williams has kicked off her campaign on the World Surf League qualifying series in the best possible way.

The Whangamata surfer won her first competition of the season, taking out the QS1000 Great Lakes Pro in New South Wales.

Williams went into the event in winning form, taking out a local competition in Papamoa last week, and kicked on at Boomerang Beach.

The 24-year-old beat Australian Zahli Kelly in the final, posting a 13.50 heat total in the final.

With the win, Williams collected 1000 points to kick her season off and continues her hot form heading into the first major contest of the season in Australia in mid-March.

It's the third qualifying series competition win of Williams' career.

The former Junior World champion returns to the series this season after a year disrupted by surgery in 2018, but refreshed and ready to go.

"I think everyone has their time in life," Williams told the Herald earlier this year of her recent attempt to reach the World Championship Tour disrupted. "Everyone advances at different times and, hey, maybe I was meant to not go as far so I could learn over the last few years and get experience. I definitely think I'm just in my bubble, doing my thing, and I know when the time is right it will happen.

"Even though sometimes I wish it would happen sooner, you've just got to go with it."