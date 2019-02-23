After dropping their opening match at the death to the Highlanders, the Chiefs will run out on the turf at Canberra's GIO Stadium against the Brumbies with a point to prove.

But it won't just be about stepping up their performance from last weekend's efforts on Saturday, but helping Brodie Retallick celebrate his 100th Super Rugby match the right way.

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes said it meant a huge amount to see Retallick in a position to bring up his century.

"Not only is he a player who plays with a lot of vigour and his will to win in unbelievable, but he's also a very smart player. He's a good leader, intelligent and he sees things very clearly on the paddock," Barnes said.

Advertisement

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes. Photo / Photosport

"Even though the public might see him playing the game with a lot of vigour, he's actually very calm in mind most of the time."

The Chiefs need to bounce back after coughing up their match against the Highlanders despite the Southerners losing a man late in the contest.

"We're obviously looking for a lift in our performance," Barnes said. "We weren't happy with how we closed the game out last week. Like all teams at this time of the year, you've got a lot of things that you're working on and trying to get together. We're certainly unhappy with the result last week and the boys are pretty motivated to put that right."

The Chiefs go into the game without first-choice halfback Brad Weber, who sustained a concussion last week against the Highlanders. Barnes said Weber was coming along nicely and passing concussion protocol but, with fresh players available, he was simply not considered for selection this week.

Chiefs v Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

However, Damian McKenzie returns in the No.10 jersey, adding more experience to a back line lacking it.

McKenzie missed last week's clash due to an ankle injury, with midfielder Orbyn Leger taking on the No.10 jumper for the match.

"We're all really excited about how Orbyn played last week. He was our player of the day and did a great job. It's just unfortunate Damian's a class player and gets the nod in front of him."