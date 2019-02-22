It's a star studded line up of greyhounds who will contest nine group one heats at the Manukau Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Greyhounds from throughout the country will contest four 527m heats as they vie for places in next Sunday's $90,000 Auckland Cup final.

Five heats for the speed merchants will decide the finalists for the $30,000 Qualified Pet Services Railway Sprint over the 318m dash.

It's a mouth-watering clash in the final cup heat (race 11) which sees a direct clash between the leading TAB Futures favourites. Canterbury trainer Craig Roberts is launching a serious assault on the cup and his charge is spearheaded by the powerful chaser Dyna Dave in this heat.

Drawing alongside him is the pacey group one winning Pinny Mack for local conditioner Steve Clark.

The smart Addington 520m winner Dyna Wazza adds spice to the second cup heat (r9) for Roberts.

Foxton trainer Angela Turnwald's Diddilee (r8) and Nature's Gent (r10) bring solid form north and have drawn to advance through to the decider. Lisa Cole's leading prospects include Don't Knocka Gee (r8), Blazin' Carter (r9) and last Sunday's strong 527m winner You Can Be (r11).

The Karen Walsh mentored Thrilling Talk adds to a competitive looking race 9 cup heat.

Sir Duggie is all the rage to take out the Railway Sprint for Cole in race 7.

Looking to fend off the visitors in the Railway heats are northern trainers Jared Udy and Denise Cottam with their sprinters Blitz 'Em Rene (r3) and Kiwi Boy (r5).