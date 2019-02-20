Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has pulled his heavyweight boxer from a proposed bout against Dereck Chisora in London in April, accusing the Englishman and his connections of a "cowardly approach" by refusing to agree terms.

A frustrated Higgins has yet to see a contract for the scheduled fight at the O2 Arena on April 21 and said the time had run out for Parker to put in the minimum nine-week camp that he requires.

Parker felt underdone for his defeat to Dillian Whyte at the same venue last July after a seven-week camp and doesn't want to make the same mistake again.

"Joseph Parker will not be fighting Dereck Chisora in London on April 20," Higgins said. "We've been trying over the last month to make it happen and have heard a lot of rhetoric but we still don't have a contract.

Advertisement

"We signalled last week that we were at the 11th hour and we weren't going to run a short camp. Suddenly they're all over me now. I got a text from Eddie Hearn this morning and [manager] David Haye has reached out. I like them both but I think their approach to the process is cowardly.

"Del Boy's [Chisora's] approach was cowardly in that he watched his compatriot Dillian Whyte basically force Joe into a seven-week camp with home advantage and officials and instead of trying to run a fair fight with a fair lead time – Del Boy has been in camp for three weeks.

"They're basically trying to steal a few weeks of advantage – and home advantage. There is a saying that beggars can't be choosers but I'm both so this fight won't be happening on those terms."

Higgins said he was working on a fight in New Zealand for Parker against a boxer who was "rising through the ranks". Parker's last fight was a knockout victory over Alexander Flores in Christchurch and his next opponent would be a step up, Higgins said.

Parker's fight with Whyte was made in a matter of 24 hours and Higgins and Hearn have a good relationship, although it remains to be seen whether that continues following the latest developments.

Hearn has been in the United States promoting Anthony Joshua's fight against Jarrell Miller in June – it will be the WBO, WBA and IBF world champion's first bout in the US.

Higgins said he was open to Parker fighting Chisora in the future but under fair terms.

"That means a decent camp and with no officiating controversies that we've put up with so far. If they want the fight we're going to have to potentially talk about new dates and new locations.

"For the last fortnight we've been saying we need to come to terms, get a contract, and go into camp otherwise we won't be able to do this fight. Maybe they thought we were desperate, but no, we're calling their bluff. We're out.

"We were fairly remunerated for the risk [against Whyte]. The problem here is they're asking us to take a big risk for a low return. "