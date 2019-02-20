Etene Nanai-Seturo has never been one to listen to the noise.

So when New Zealand Rugby and the Warriors were feuding over his services in early 2018, the young outside back simply put his head down and got on with business.

"I didn't really care about it," he tells the Herald. "I never ever really focused on the drama and the media stuff going on outside of footy. I was so focused on my rugby and just trying to focus on that instead of the outside noise."

Nanai-Seturo has been on the radar of plenty of people since starring in the 1st XV for St Kentigern College. At just 15 years old, he signed a five year contract with the Warriors – while still in high school – but with his heart set on playing rugby when he finished his schooling, the Warriors and New Zealand Rugby eventually came to an agreement that would see him free to do so.

Etene Nanai-Seturo starred on the wing for St Kentigern College's 1st XV. Photo / Photosport

After getting an initial run with the All Blacks Sevens team, collecting Commonwealth Games gold along the way, the 19-year-old is getting accustomed to the 15-a-side format, signing on with the Chiefs for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

While he's still in the frame to play sevens, Chief coach Colin Cooper says the franchise and New Zealand Rugby have an understanding that Nanai-Seturo's priority is the Super Rugby season.

"We've got a good relationship with (All Blacks Sevens coach) Clark (Laidlaw) and the sevens, so he's with the Chiefs until we say he can play sevens," Cooper says.

While Nanai-Seturo's obvious talent has drawn plenty of attention to him over the years, he knows it takes more than talent to succeed and doesn't take on the unnecessary pressure from what other people might expect to see from him.

"That's just the outside noise, man" he says. "People are going to have their own say about me, but they don't really know me that well. I don't think it's my talent that gets me here. I like to work for everything and never like to rely on my talent to get me somewhere.

Etene Nanai-Seturo was part of the All Blacks Sevens squad to win Commonwealth Games gold in 2018. Photo / Photosport

"Coming into the Chiefs, man, it opened my eyes to how hard these guys work, how hard they bleed for the jersey and that just inspires me. Every time I train it make me want to go a hundy as well. I'm motivated and inspired by all these players here."

His hard work was rewarded by Cooper in the opening round of the season, with the 19-year-old given his first start for the Chiefs on the wing as fellow outside backs Solomon Alaimalo and Sean Wainui were unavailable.

With just a handful of Mitre 10 Cup matches for Counties Manukau to his name, Nanai-Seturo shone under the bright lights of Waikato Stadium, bagging a double in a close loss.

He admits it was an opportunity he didn't expect to get so soon.

"Coming from Mitre 10 Cup, I didn't really think I was going to start the first game. In the back of my mind, I just wanted to get better in training and just to train hard," he says.

"It was unreal running out with the boys."