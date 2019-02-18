Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls will bat in yet another position for tomorrow's third one-day cricket international against Bangladesh in Dunedin.

The Cantabrian, who's found himself at six and opening throughout the summer, will come in at three after the return of Colin Munro.

Munro will open, with Nicholls dropping down a spot to fill the void left by rested captain Kane Williamson.

Interim batting coach Heinrich Malan told the Radio Sport Breakfast little will change in their approach.

"It's another great opportunity for someone like Henry to expand his range of batting in those top six positions and doing a great job as he's been doing," Malan said.

Malan said the focus for the batting is to set a strong platform in the first 35 overs and using their power hitters in the later overs.

"Hopefully we can build on how we've gone over the last couple of games. There's obviously a big focus on playing the way we want to play, sticking to that blueprint and the boys did that brilliantly in the first two games."