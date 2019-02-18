A literal cold - and possibly freezing - case may get solved after a murder-accused put his hot-dog napkin in the bin at an American ice hockey rink.

Police trailed Jerry Westrom to a game in January and when he wiped his mouth and threw away the napkin, it was retrieved as DNA evidence, the Pioneer Press reports.

As a result of a consistent match from the crime scene, he's been charged with the 1993 stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in a Minneapolis apartment.

Westrom remains jailed in lieu of one million US dollars of bail ahead of a court appearance on Friday.