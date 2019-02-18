Blues and Auckland winger Melani Nanai has signed a deal with English rugby side Worcester Warriors, the club has announced.

Nanai started in the 14 jersey in his side's opening game of the Super Rugby season on Saturday, a 24-22 defeat to the Crusaders.

"The X-factor he brings will be invaluable to us," said Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons.

The 25-year-old has played 48 games for the Blues since his debut in 2015, scoring 16 tries. He has also played 35 Mitre 10 Cup games for Auckland, helping the side win the competition last season.

Worcester play in England's Premiership but currently face relegation with just four wins from 13 games.