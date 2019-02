All Blacks great Dan Carter is returning to France's Top 14.

Carter, who was named MVP of the Japanese Championship in December after leading the Kobe Kobelco Steelers to a title, will re-join Racing 92 in March.

The club announced today that he will play the rest of the Top 14 season.

Carter joined the Paris-based club following the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Racing won the Top 14 title the following year.

Il est de retour 💙

He is back...#RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/ExdDFlVvsk — Racing 92 (@racing92) February 17, 2019

Racing currently sit seventh on the Top 14 table.