Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has confirmed his plans to remain in New Zealand, announcing he has re-committed to the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Robertson is now in his third season as Head Coach of the BNZ Crusaders, with a win-loss record of 35-3 since his first season in charge back in 2017. He secured back-to-back Investec Super Rugby titles in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The announcement comes after the defending Super Rugby champions opened the 2019 season with a 24-22 win over the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.



"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead a group of incredible players, alongside a coaching staff and management group who are passionate about what we do and the organisation we represent," Robertson said.



"My family and I are really settled here and when my wife Jane and I talked about it, this is ultimately where we wanted to be. I had already signalled my commitment to New Zealand Rugby and this 2019 campaign with the Crusaders, but this announcement ensures I can now focus on the task at hand and move forward with certainty around my coaching future.



"It's a huge honour to lead this team and I'm thankful for the support I have been shown by New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders Board and the team, in extending my time with the club," Robertson said.

Robertson has been tipped as a contender for the All Blacks head coaching role when Steve Hansen stands down following the Rugby World Cup later this year.



New Zealand Rugby (NZR) CEO Steve Tew added: "The Crusaders have enjoyed a very successful period under Razor and their success has been good for rugby in New Zealand. Razor's recommitment to stay in New Zealand is one to be celebrated by Crusaders and New Zealand rugby fans. His energy and passion for rugby is relentless and his outstanding sense of humour is infectious. He doesn't miss an opportunity to tell me he is our best ever signing!"



The Crusaders made history with their 2017 victory in Johannesburg, becoming the first team to travel to South Africa for a Final and return with the Super Rugby trophy. In guiding the team to that title, Robertson also became the first person to win a Super title as both a player and a coach.