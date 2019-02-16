Italian footballer Nicolo Zaniolo has urged his mum to rein herself in on Instagram after she posted one too many sultry selfies.

Zaniolo gained plenty of attention on the field earlier this week when he scored both of Roma's goals in a 2-1 Champions League win over Porto.

But as the 19-year-old finds himself in the spotlight, he has urged his mum Francesca Costa to stay out of it.

Nicolo' Zaniolo during a Champions League match. Photo / Getty

Costa, who boats more than 212,000 followers on Instagram, incurred the wrath of her son after posting a string of sexy "duck face" selfies.

Advertisement

According to Corriere dello Sport, in a recent picture posted by Costa, Zaniolo commented: "Stop mum. What are you doing with your mouth like that? You're 40!".

It's not the first time the young prodigy's mum has left him red-faced.

Costa recently spoke of the time she embarrassed Zaniolo when the duo met club legend Francesco Totti.

"I saw him the first time we were in Trigoria. He came to us and I started crying," she said. "He told me: 'What are you crying for me?' I could not speak.

"Nicolo told me: 'What are you doing to me?'. There was also my husband Igor who laughed."

Zaniolo has scored five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions and has been tipped to earn a call-up to Roberto Mancini's senior Italy squad.