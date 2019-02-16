Follow live updates as the Hurricanes open their Super Rugby season with a trip to take on the Waratahs.











Rugby has always meant to be a game for all shapes and sizes but if the recent blood and thunder Ireland v England Six Nations collision in Dublin reminded those of us coming off a summer break in New Zealand anything it's that players aren't getting any smaller.

And, further to that, defences aren't getting any more forgiving. So spare a thought for the smaller player at the top level bravely putting his or her body into increasingly more dangerous positions, a player such as wing Nehe Milner-Skudder, who at 1.8m and 90kg is invariably the smallest outside back on the field if neither Damian McKenzie (1.77m, 78kg) nor Richie Mo'unga (1.76m, 83kg) are involved.

Milner-Skudder, the 28-year-old in his final season with the Hurricanes before taking up a contract with French club Toulon, has often paid a high price for his profession; he has endured several shoulder injuries since making his test debut four years ago, and the latest, suffered while playing against Japan in Tokyo last November, will keep him on the sideline for a couple of weeks yet.

But although the injuries have played a part in his decision to play offshore while he still can, Milner-Skudder has never been deterred and insists rugby can still cater for players with skill and agility rather than pure size and power.

"I think so; you think of the Damian McKenzies or even the Richie Mo'ungas – there's definitely room for us smaller fellas," he told the Herald. "As people have said, over the years players have got bigger and bigger due to the training and weight programmes. We [smaller players] can't do too much to change our height or shape but it's about playing the best brand of footy we can play and trying to utilise our strengths as much as we can and have a good crack at it.

"I wouldn't be playing if I thought otherwise – I'd pull the pin and leave it for the bigger fellas. I know there's definitely a place for us smaller fellas in the game."