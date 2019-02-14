Kiwi ski racer Alice Robinson posted an impressive result at the FIS World Ski Championships this week.

The 17-year-old took out first place amongst the U21 junior racers, finishing 17th overall with the fastest time in the second run of the ladies' Giant Slalom.

Starting from bib 38, Robinson was placed 30th after run one which meant that she would be first out of the gate on the second run.

Alice Robinson competing in the FIS ANC GS at Coronet Peak. Photo / Supplied

Making the most of the opportunity, Robinson set a blistering time of 1:00.57 that even overall race winner Petra Vlhova couldn't beat.

On track for a strong performance at the Junior World Championships next week in Italy, Robinson is set to follow in the footsteps of Kiwi ski racing greats Claudia Riegler and Annelise Coberger.

Riegler placed fourth in Slalom at the 1996 World Champs and 16th in 2003, while Coberger placed 13th in Alpine Combined at the 1991 World Champs.

Robinson currently holds the world number one ranking for U18 ladies' Giant Slalom and second in U21.



The World Championships silver medal went to Viktoria Rebensburg (GER) with world number one Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) claiming bronze.

New Zealand's Eliza Grigg finished 46th in today's World Championship Giant Slalom, Piera Hudson recorded a DNF on run two. Adam Barwood and Willis Feasey are scheduled to compete in the men's Giant Slalom tonight (NZT).