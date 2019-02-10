Manchester City have gone back to the top of the English Premier League after a 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea today.

The defending champions made a fast start with three goals in the opening 20 minutes. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in just the fourth minute before Sergio Aguero scored two in seven minutes to make in 3-0.

İlkay Gundogan then scored Manchester City's fourth in the 25th with a strike from outside the box to make it 4-0 at the break.

The last time Chelsea conceded four goals in a half was in 1999 against Sunderland.

Aguero completed his 11th EPL hat-trick from ther spot in the 56th minute before Sterling added a second with 10 minutes left.

More to come...